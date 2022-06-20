Left Menu

British energy regulator plans new rules to help customers as prices soar

Britain's energy regulator on Monday proposed new measures to protect consumers and prevent energy suppliers from charging high direct debit payments as households struggle to meet soaring energy bills. Regulator Ofgem said its measures were aimed at reducing the risk of more electricity and gas suppliers going bust, preventing a repeat of the crisis of last autumn and winter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-06-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 12:19 IST
British energy regulator plans new rules to help customers as prices soar
Ofgem
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's energy regulator on Monday proposed new measures to protect consumers and prevent energy suppliers from charging high direct debit payments as households struggle to meet soaring energy bills.

Regulator Ofgem said its measures were aimed at reducing the risk of more electricity and gas suppliers going bust, preventing a repeat of the crisis of last autumn and winter. More than 25 suppliers collapsed last year, squeezed by record-high wholesale energy prices.

The changes proposed on Monday included limits on payments billed via direct debit, to "ensure credit balances do not become excessive", Ofgem said. The proposed package also includes rules to protect the money of users when a company fails and customers are moved to a new supplier with credit balances, ensuring households do not have to pick up the bill.

The cost of moving customers of failed companies to new suppliers was 94 pounds ($115.08) per household, including new suppliers having to buy extra gas at short notice while prices were at record highs and replacing lost customer credit balances and green levy payments, Ofgem said. "Today's proposals will make sure that customers' hard-earned money is properly protected so that a company must foot the bill if it fails, rather than consumers picking up the tab," Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said in a statement.

Household energy bills in Britain look set to surge by another 40% in October, Ofgem warned last month, deepening a cost-of-living crisis that is piling pressure on the government to do more to help the poorest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation pre-T cell therapy

Study discovers receptor that may reduce necessity for chemo and radiation p...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022