Russian forces captured territory along a frontline river in eastern Ukraine on Monday, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of a summit of European leaders expected to welcome Kyiv's bid to join the EU. FIGHTING * Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, scene of the heaviest Russian onslaughts in recent weeks, said the situation was "extremely difficult" along the entire frontline there as of Monday evening. * Gaidai said Russian forces controlled most of the city of Sievierodonetsk, apart from the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians have been sheltering for weeks. He also said the road connecting Sievierodonetsk and sister city Lysychansk to the city of Bakhmut was under constant shell fire. * Moscow's separatist proxies claimed to have captured Toshkivka, a town on the mostly Ukrainian-held western bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, south of Sievierodonetsk. Gaidai acknowledged the Russian attack on Toshkivka "had a degree of success". * Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War think tank in Washington wrote: "Russian forces will likely be able to seize Sievierodonetsk in the coming weeks, but at the cost of concentrating most of their available forces in this small area." * Ukrainian officials reported three civilian deaths in Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on Monday and another three in shelling in the Kharkiv region. * A Russian missile attack destroyed a food warehouse in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa after the Russia-installed leader of the annexed Crimea peninsula said Ukrainian forces had attacked drilling platforms owned by a Crimean oil and gas company. * The governor of Russia's Bryansk region said the border village of Suzemka had been shelled from northern Ukraine, and one person was wounded and a power station was damaged. * Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

PRISONERS * The Kremlin said Americans captured in Ukraine were "mercenaries" who had shot at Russian servicemen and were not covered by the Geneva convention, RIA reported, quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying they should take responsibility for their "crimes." * Russian media outlets on Friday broadcast images and brief interviews with two captured Americans they identified as Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama and Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. * RIA also quoted the Kremlin as saying that American star basketball player Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, faces criminal prosecution. Russia has previously said it had detained her for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil. ECONOMIC AND SECURITY REPERCUSSIONS * At a summit on Thursday and Friday, European Union leaders are expected to give their blessing to Ukraine becoming an official candidate to join - a decision that will be marked as a triumph in Kyiv. * Russia warned NATO member Lithuania that unless it quickly lifts a new ban on the transit of goods to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea, then Moscow will take undisclosed measures to defend its national interests. * EU foreign ministers will discuss ways to free millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine due to Russia's Black Sea port blockade at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. * Several EU countries are pushing to start work on a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus for the Ukraine invasion and also want to grant more military support to Kyiv, according to diplomats and a draft document. * Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers are racing to find alternative fuel supplies and even looking at burning more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday, pledging cooperation on issues including sanctions against Russia.

QUOTE * "I hope that the city will hold and, once it has the advantage in firepower, we will be able to liberate it without leaving it first." - Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksander Stryuk. (Compiled by Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)