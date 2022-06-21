Assam: Flood situation worsens in Karimganj; more than 1.34 lakh affected

The flood situation in Assam's Karimganj district has deteriorated after the flood waters of rivers Kushiyara, Longai, and Singla inundated new areas of the district affecting more than 1.34 lakh people here. The flood waters have submerged several main roads of the district.

According to the reports, as many as 82 people have died in the flood and landslide caused due to torrential rainfall in the state in 2022 so far. Currently, 5424 villages under the 125 revenue circles of 32 districts-- Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri-- are reeling under flood waters. More than 12.30 lakh people have been affected alone in the Barpeta district of lower Assam, followed by 4.69 lakh people affected in Darrang, 4.40 lakh in Nagaon, 3.38 lakh in Bajali, 2.91 lakh in Dhubri, 2.82 lakh in Kamrup, 2.80 lakh in Goalpara, 2.07 lakh in Cachar, 1.84 lakh in Nalbari, 1.51 lakh in South Salmara, 1.46 lakh in Bongaigaon, and 1.34 lakh people in the Karimganj district. The administration of the flood-hit districts has set up 810 relief camps and 615 relief distribution centres in the state where around 2.32 lakh people are currently lodged in the relief camps. However, in view of the prevailing flood situations in the district, the administration of Karimganj has closed down all government and private educational institutions in the district till June 23.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) carried out rescue operations in flood-hit areas of the Cachar district, including its urban and rural areas. The rescue teams on Monday rescued more than 3,000 people from Silchar and Cachar districts on Monday, informed the Cachar district administration.

In view of the continuous entering of water from the Barak River into the Silchar town, the Cachar district administration has restricted vehicular movement on many roads. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry one lakh litres of diesel and petrol to Silchar on Tuesday (today).

Meanwhile, the flood situation at Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve also continued as a total of 25 anti-poaching camps were inundated by flood water till Monday. Chief Minister Sarma on Monday also informed that more than 2000 villages in Nagaon and Morigaon districts are still reeling under flood waters in the state.

Meanwhile, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) today informed that as many as 10 people have lost their lives due to the flood in Assam, while 7 others have been reported missing. In the current spell of flood and landslides in the last 24 hours, 1,13,485.37 hectares of cropland have been damaged and 364 houses (126 full and 238 partial damage) have been damaged. (ANI)

