Left Menu

Tamil Nadu continue to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorm for next 5 days

Tamil Nadu is likely to continue to experience rainfall with Thunderstorms at isolated places over the state for the next five days, the Regional Metrological Centre (RMC) of Chennai predicted on Tuesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:45 IST
Tamil Nadu continue to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorm for next 5 days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is likely to continue to experience rainfall with Thunderstorms at isolated places over the state for the next five days, the Regional Metrological Centre (RMC) of Chennai predicted on Tuesday. According to a recent weather forecast update, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places on Tuesday over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamilnadu.

The RMC also warned of a thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Tuesday and Wednesday. It further predicted that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with an isolatedthunderstorm over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Wednesday.

"Light to moderate rain from Thursday to Saturday is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal area in Tamil Nadu," it forecasted. The regional weather forecasting agency also predicted the temperature in the city and its neighbourhood for being partly cloudy at a minimum temperature of 24 to 25- degrees Celcius and the maximum temperature of around 33 degrees Celcius.

"Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm with light / moderate rainis likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celcius and 26-27 degrees Celcius respectively," it predicted for the next 48 hours in the city and its neighbourhood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022