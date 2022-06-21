Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:51 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon, Syria, and Egypt on Tuesday signed an agreement to transfer 650 million cubic meters of gas per year from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria at a ceremony at the Lebanese energy ministry in Beirut.
The deal would see gas shipped via pipeline to Lebanon's northern Deir Ammar power plant, where it could add some 450 megawatts, equivalent to around four extra hours of power per day to the grid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel rejects Lebanese accusation about gas field, says conflict unlikely
Lebanon invites U.S. envoy to Beirut to discuss maritime dispute with Israel
Beirut to invite U.S. envoy for talks over maritime spat with Israel
Beirut to invite U.S. envoy for maritime talks after spat with Israel
UPDATE 1-US envoy expected to visit Beirut next week over Israel gas dispute