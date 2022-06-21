Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Lebanon, Syria, and Egypt on Tuesday signed an agreement to transfer 650 million cubic meters of gas per year from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria at a ceremony at the Lebanese energy ministry in Beirut.

The deal would see gas shipped via pipeline to Lebanon's northern Deir Ammar power plant, where it could add some 450 megawatts, equivalent to around four extra hours of power per day to the grid.

