Haryana CM announces guaranteed govt jobs for 'Agniveers' after retirement

Amid the row over the Centre's newly-launched Agnipath scheme for recruitment to Armed Forces, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the 'Agniveers' after their four years of service will be provided guaranteed jobs in the state government.

ANI | Bhiwani (Haryana) | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:06 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Bhiwani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the row over the Centre's newly-launched Agnipath scheme for recruitment to Armed Forces, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the 'Agniveers' after their four years of service will be provided guaranteed jobs in the state government. Chief Minister Khattar participated in the Yoga Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the occasion, Khattar said, "Those (75 percent of Agniveers who would return after four years of service) who want to get Haryana government jobs will be given guaranteed jobs. Those who want can get inducted into any cadre for Group C jobs. Otherwise, we have jobs in Police, which will be given to them." The "transformative" Agnipath scheme, announced by Union Minister Rajanath Singh on June 14, in the presence of the three service chiefs provides for the recruitment into the Armed services of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-a-half-years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years.

The Centre later extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. After the policy was announced on June 14, protests erupted in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam.

As the agitation intensified in some places, protestors went on the rampage setting trains on fire, torching vehicles and damaging both private and public properties. Protests had disrupted rail services in several parts of the country. Around 500 train services have been affected throughout the country due to the ongoing agitation, informed railway officials.

