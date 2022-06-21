Left Menu

Assam floods: Over 41 lakh people in 34 districts affected

Over 41 lakh people in 34 districts of Assam continue to reel under the impact of ongoing flood and landslide situations.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Over 41 lakh people in 34 districts of Assam continue to reel under the impact of ongoing flood and landslide situations. The flood situation in Assam's Karimganj district has deteriorated after the flood waters of the Kushiyara, Longai, and Singla rivers have inundated more areas of the district affecting more than 1.34 lakh people of the district.

The flood waters have submerged several main roads of the district. 82 people have died in floods and landslides in the state this year so far in Assam. 5,424 villages under 125 revenue circles of 32 districts - Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, are reeling under flood. More than 12.30 lakh people have been affected alone in lower Assam's Barpeta district followed by 4.69 lakh in Darrang, 4.40 lakh in Nagaon, 3.38 lakh in Bajali, 2.91 lakh in Dhubri, 2.82 lakh in Kamrup, 2.80 lakh in Goalpara, 2.07 lakh in Cachar, 1.84 lakh in Nalbari, 1.51 lakh in South Salmara, 1.46 lakh in Bongaigaon, 1.34 lakh in Karimganj district.

The ASDMA also reported that seven people have gone missing amidst the natural calamity whereas 2,31,819 people took shelter in the 810 relief camps in the state. A total of 1,13,485.37 hectares of land have been affected because of the calamity, whereas the ASDMA in its report further stated that at least 11,292 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

The administration of the flood-hit districts has set up 810 relief camps and 615 relief distribution centers and nearly 2.32 lakh people are currently lodged in the relief camps. Meanwhile, the Karimganj district administration has closed down all government and private educational institutions in the district till June 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

