US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street climbs at open after bruising week

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:03 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to scoop up shares of megacap growth companies and banks that were hammered in a rout last week on worries over a global economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 185.91 points, or 0.62%, at the open to 30,074.69.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 40.47 points, or 1.10%, at 3,715.31, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 175.70 points, or 1.63%, to 10,974.05 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

