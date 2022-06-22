Lakshadweep admin directs to stop distribution of Kerosene oil to achieve 'Kerosene free' status

To achieve "Kerosene Free" status by July 1, the Deputy Collector of Lakshadweep has sent a letter to the godown keeper, supply and marketing society, Kavaratti directing to stop distribution of Kerosene Oil by June 30, and to ensure any beneficiaries dependent up on Kerosene oil are not famished. "With reference to the letter cited on the captioned subject, the Director, Department of FCS&CA, UTL, has informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has requested to provide the milestones and timelines to achieve Kerosene free status by 01.04.2022. In this regard, UTL has planned to achieve Kerosene-free status by 1st July 2022. Hence, you are directed to stop distribution of Kerosene Oil by 30.06.2022 and to ensure any beneficiaries dependent up on Kerosene Oil an, not famished," the letter reads.

It further directed to ensure LPG connections and supply of LPG to all households as well as to ensure a 100 per cent satisfactory supply of gas cylinders and reduction of waiting time for LPG customers to zero in Kavaratti. "Also you so further directed to ensure LPG connections and supply of LPG to all households as well as to ensure 100 per cent, satisfactory supply of gas cylinders and reduction of waiting time for LPG Customers to Zero in Kavaratti," it said.

The Administration further asked to take necessary action in this regard and a compliance report may be submitted to the undersigned at the earliest. (ANI)

