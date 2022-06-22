Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT
Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/22/business/media/rupert-murdoch-divorce-jerry-hall.html on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which include parent companies of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, according to the report.
Representatives for Hall did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
