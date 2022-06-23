EU warns MOL's buy of OMV's Slovenian unit may hurt competition
EU antitrust regulators on Thursday opened an in-depth investigation into Hungarian energy company MOL's proposed acquisition of Austrian peer OMV's Slovenian operations.
The European Commission said it was concerned that the deal may reduce competition in the retail motor fuel markets in Slovenia.
