Telangana Minister requests Foxconn to set up shop in state

Foxconn is one of the biggest employers globally in the domain of electronics manufacturing. I assure the company of the best support possible from Telangana and invite the team to explore Telangana, the minister said.

PTI | Telangana | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:55 IST
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Thursday requested Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) to explore the possibility of setting shop in the state.

Rama Rao who met Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn in New Delhi on Thursday briefed him on the initiatives undertaken by the state government towards creating an enabling environment and infrastructure for fostering electronics manufacturing in Telangana, an official release said.

Foxconn has manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

''India is an attractive manufacturing destination, and we would like to see how we can expand our manufacturing footprint. Our India experience has been exciting, and we look forward to explore the opportunities that Telangana as a state offers,'' the release quoted Liu as saying.

''Foxconn is one of the biggest employers globally in the domain of electronics manufacturing. We are excited about their decision to venture into EV manufacturing too. I assure the company of the best support possible from Telangana and invite the team to explore Telangana,'' the minister said.

