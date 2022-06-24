Left Menu

German economy minister warns of industry shutdown amid gas shortage -Spiegel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2022
German economy minister warns of industry shutdown amid gas shortage -Spiegel
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
Germany is heading for a gas shortage if Russian gas supplies remain as low as they are now, and certain industries would have to be shut down if there is not enough come winter, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Der Spiegel magazine.

Habeck held out the prospect of further relief for companies and people affected by the lack of gas but warned that it would not be possible to absorb all the effects, reported Der Spiegel on Friday.

