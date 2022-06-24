German economy minister warns of industry shutdown amid gas shortage -Spiegel
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 10:47 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is heading for a gas shortage if Russian gas supplies remain as low as they are now, and certain industries would have to be shut down if there is not enough come winter, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Der Spiegel magazine.
Habeck held out the prospect of further relief for companies and people affected by the lack of gas but warned that it would not be possible to absorb all the effects, reported Der Spiegel on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Robert Habeck
- Der Spiegel
- German
- Germany
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian forces shell Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, street fighting rages - governor
Millions could starve because of Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports- Zelenskiy
Russian forces targeting south of Izium - UK defense update
Russian rouble firms towards 62 vs euro, stocks down
Zelenskiy says millions could starve because of Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports