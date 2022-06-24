Left Menu

TotalEnergies says it's prepared for a strike at French refineries

Fuel storage depots at La Mede and Flanders may also be impacted, the CGT had said Details on the extent of Friday's walkout were not immediately available.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-06-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:29 IST
TotalEnergies says it's prepared for a strike at French refineries
TotalEnergies has taken logistics measures to make sure its network of petrol stations and its clients will be sufficiently supplied throughout the weekend despite a strike hitting its French oil refineries on Friday, a spokesman said.

The CGT union, which wants an immediate increase in wages to compensate for rising inflation, has called for the 24-hour strike after talks with CEO Patrick Pouyanne fell through. The CGT plans to halt deliveries by truck, train, and pipeline, with the only minimum flow for production units at three of TotalEnergies' refineries and two depots.

The refineries set to be affected are the 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) Gonfreville refinery, the 119,000 bpd Feyzin refinery, and La Mede biorefinery. Fuel storage depots at La Mede and Flanders may also be impacted, the CGT had said Details on the extent of Friday's walkout were not immediately available.

