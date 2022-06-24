Left Menu

Kremlin: Possible German expropriation of Nord Stream 2 would be matter for lawyers

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 15:01 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Moscow said on Friday it could not comment on a report in the German magazine Der Spiegel that Germany was looking at expropriating part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

However, if Germany took concrete steps, those would in the first instance be a matter for lawyers, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters.

Der Spiegel reported that the German Economy Ministry was considering converting parts of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, built by Russia's Gazprom, into a connection for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Baltic Sea coast.

