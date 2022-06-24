New oil refinery in Mexico to cost $11-12 bln: president
A major new oil refinery under construction on Mexico's Gulf coast will ultimately cost between $11-$12 billion, up from the $8 billion originally estimated by the government, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters on Friday.
Lopez Obrador added that the flagship project owned and operated by state-run oil company Pemex will be ready to start producing gasoline in 2023.
