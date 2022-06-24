Left Menu

New oil refinery in Mexico to cost $11-12 bln: president

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:25 IST
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Image Credit: Flickr
  • Mexico

A major new oil refinery under construction on Mexico's Gulf coast will ultimately cost between $11-$12 billion, up from the $8 billion originally estimated by the government, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters on Friday.

Lopez Obrador added that the flagship project owned and operated by state-run oil company Pemex will be ready to start producing gasoline in 2023.

