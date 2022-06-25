Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-06-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 16:02 IST
Army holds seminar on Agnipath for youth in J-K’s Poonch
The Army on Saturday organised an awareness programme in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district to educate the youths about the Agnipath scheme.

The scheme under which youths of 17.5 to 23 years of age will be recruited in the Army, the Air Force and the Navy on a four-year contract has triggered violent protests across the country. It was introduced by the Centre last week.

On Saturday, Army’s Mendhar Gunners organised a seminar in border Poonch district to apprise youth of the remote and rural areas about the Agnipath scheme, a senior Army official said.

As many as 30 locals from surrounding villages of Mendhar attended the seminar, he said.

A lecture regarding various key features of the scheme like eligibility criteria, financial benefits, terms and conditions, special age relaxation for first recruitment and opportunities post-termination of four years of service was conducted, the official said.

The date and time of the latest notification for recruitment were also shared with the youths, he said.

The Army officials in a bid to remove doubts in the minds of the youth about the scheme replied to queries and addressed their apprehension by providing them authentic and credible information, he said.

All participants present thanked the Mendhar Gunners for organising the seminar, the official said.

