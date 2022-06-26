In a first, Vidarbha has exported 25,000 tonnes of sugar: Gadkari

Nagpur, Jun 26 (PT) Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, traditionally known for oranges and cotton, has for the first time exported 25,000 tonnes of sugar, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the national workshop on the production of disease free citrus planting material through PPP mode organised by ICAR-Central Citrus Research Institute (CCRI) Nagpur, he also stressed on research and product development.

''Vidarbha has for the first time exported 25000 tonnes of sugar. Vidarbha is basically known as cotton, soyabean and oranges belt. Sugarcane production is increasing in Vidarbha. There are some farmers in Nagpur district who have produced 105 to 110 tonnes of sugarcane per acre,'' the senior BJP leader said.

He said there was need for joint ventures between agriculture research institutes and successful farmers for product development, adding that agriculture nurseries should work on improving the quality of saplings so that the best quality can be given to farmers.

''The quality of orange cultivation must improve for which farmers must be given best quality saplings,'' he said.

