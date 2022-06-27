Left Menu

G7, developing countries reaffirm climate goals but stress need for energy security

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies and developing countries invited to their summit agreed on Monday to work together to accelerate the fight against climate change while ensuring their energy security, a statement said. At a G7 meeting in Germany that invited the leaders of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal, South Africa, they also discussed ways of phasing down coal and scaling up renewable energies in a way that is "socially just", the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:43 IST
G7, developing countries reaffirm climate goals but stress need for energy security

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies and developing countries invited to their summit agreed on Monday to work together to accelerate the fight against climate change while ensuring their energy security, a statement said.

At a G7 meeting in Germany that invited the leaders of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal, South Africa, they also discussed ways of phasing down coal and scaling up renewable energies in a way that is "socially just", the statement said. G7 countries, in a standoff with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, have sought ways to plug energy shortages and tackle soaring prices while sticking to their climate commitments.

They announced no specific new climate measures in Monday's statement but could say more in a communique after the three-day summit, which began on Sunday. The leaders "agreed to work together to accelerate a clean and just transition towards climate neutrality, while ensuring energy security", the statement said.

Environment activists have pushed Western powers to stay focused on climate change goals despite the war, as some European Union countries turned back to dirtier coal to meet their energy demand after a drop in gas flows from Russia. Japan has also pushed to remove a target for zero-emission vehicles from a G7 communique expected this week, according to a proposed draft seen by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022