U.S., Iran to have indirect discussions in Doha this week -State Dept
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 22:20 IST
The United States and Iran will have indirect discussions in Doha this week, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said, adding that Iran needs to decide to drop additional demands that go beyond the 2015 nuclear deal.
