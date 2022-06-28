Left Menu

UK's Northern Ireland trade bill passes first parliamentary hurdle

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2022 02:47 IST
Legislation allowing Britain to scrap some of the rules on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland on Monday passed the first of many parliamentary tests it will face in the coming months.

Lawmakers voted 295 to 221 in favour of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would unilaterally overturn part of a Brexit divorce deal agreed in 2020. The bill now proceeds to line-by-line scrutiny.

