Left Menu

Michelin to transfer its Russian activities to local management

"Michelin now confirms that it is technically impossible to resume production, due in particular to supply issues, amid a context of general uncertainty", the company said in a statement. It added that the new entity would operate through an independent structure.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 12:45 IST
Michelin to transfer its Russian activities to local management
Image Credit: Pixabay

Michelin intends to transfer its activities in Russia to local management by the end of the year, the French tire maker said on Tuesday. "Michelin now confirms that it is technically impossible to resume production, due in particular to supply issues, amid a context of general uncertainty", the company said in a statement.

It added that the new entity would operate through an independent structure. The company in April said its balance sheet exposure to Russia and Ukraine still amounted to roughly 200 million euros ($211.78 million), adding that it was its goal to stop raw material imports from Russia by June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022