Left Menu

France's Macron: next few weeks crucial regarding Ukraine's crop situation

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:35 IST
France's Macron: next few weeks crucial regarding Ukraine's crop situation
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron told the G7 summit in Germany that the coming weeks would be crucial regarding the crop situation in Ukraine, which has been damaged by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The next few weeks will be crucial," said Macron, adding that stocks needed to be freed up before this year's harvest.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that G7 leaders were working on finding a way of letting Ukraine export its grain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022