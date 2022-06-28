Left Menu

Telangana launches 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:05 IST
Telangana launches 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Jun 28 (PTI): The Telangana government on Tuesday launched 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers, an official release said.

State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on the first day Rs 586.65 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of as many as 19.98 farmers across Telangana covering 11.73 lakh acres.

Telangana is the only state in the country that provides investment assistance to farmers while none of the national parties such as the BJP and Congress ever implemented it in states ruled by them, Reddy said.

The state government provides Rs 5,000 per acre per season to the farmers for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other investments twice a year for Rabi and Kharif seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022