Left Menu

Watered-down G7 climate commitments dismay activists

Climate activists reacted with dismay on Tuesday to a decision by G7 leaders, prompted partly by the energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine, to grant a host of stays and exceptions to climate protection goals they had previously set themselves. The Group of Seven industrialised democracies allowed themselves leeway to continue using non-offset fossil fuel investments in "exceptional" circumstances, despite an earlier commitment to end public support for them by end-2022.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:02 IST
Watered-down G7 climate commitments dismay activists

Climate activists reacted with dismay on Tuesday to a decision by G7 leaders, prompted partly by the energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine, to grant a host of stays and exceptions to climate protection goals they had previously set themselves.

The Group of Seven industrialised democracies allowed themselves leeway to continue using non-offset fossil fuel investments in "exceptional" circumstances, despite an earlier commitment to end public support for them by end-2022. They also dropped a commitment to making half of all vehicles zero-emission by 2030, following pressure from Japan, replacing it with a vaguer promise to "significantly" increase their sales, confirming an earlier Reuters report https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/exclusive-japan-pushes-remove-zero-emission-vehicle-target-g7-statement-draft-2022-06-27.

President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has cast a harsh spotlight on Europe's heavy energy dependence on Russia. With flows of Russian gas dwindling, governments have been looking to alternatives, including allowing coal power stations to run for longer. "What we see in the climate outcome right now is much less than what is needed," said Martin Kaiser, head of Greenpeace Germany, suggesting that U.S. and European auto makers had also played a role in watering down commitments on zero-emissions vehicles.

Others went further. "G7 leaders have cynically used the war in Ukraine as an excuse to take an enormous step back in tackling the climate crisis during this summit," said Wiktoria Jędroszkowiak, 20, a Polish activist from the youth-led global climate movement 'Fridays for Future'.

The G7 leaders also announced a "Climate Club" to coordinate actions on tackling climate change and achieving climate neutrality by 2050, but gave few details on what it would do, despite acknowledging that existing efforts did not go far enough. " e note with concern that currently neither global climate ambition nor implementation are sufficient to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement by reducing greenhouse gas emissions," the leaders wrote.

The G7 groups the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022