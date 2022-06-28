Left Menu

Maha: Tiger found dead in forest in Akola

PTI | Akola | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:26 IST
A tiger was found dead on Tuesday in Patur Nandapur forest beat in Maharashtra's Akola district, an official said.

The carcass was found in Compartment Number C23 in the morning and post mortem was underway to find out the exact cause, he added.

