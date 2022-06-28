Maha: Tiger found dead in forest in Akola
PTI | Akola | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A tiger was found dead on Tuesday in Patur Nandapur forest beat in Maharashtra's Akola district, an official said.
The carcass was found in Compartment Number C23 in the morning and post mortem was underway to find out the exact cause, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patur Nandapur
- Maharashtra
- Compartment Number C23
- Akola
Advertisement