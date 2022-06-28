Left Menu

4 died after ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea

At least four people died in the chopper emergency landing incident at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) rig Sagar Kiran near Mumbai, the company officials said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people died in the chopper emergency landing incident at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) rig Sagar Kiran near Mumbai, the company officials said. A helicopter carrying seven passengers and two pilots made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High on a Thursday afternoon.

All nine people have been rescued, the Indian Coast Guard said. According to Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence Mumbai, four survivors were picked by OSV Malviya 16, one by boat of Sagar Kiran oil rig and two each by Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Sea King helicopters.

Four critical survivors are being evacuated to Juhu by Navy helicopters for management at ONGC hospital, PRO said. According to official sources, the Indian Coast Guard has also joined in the rescue operations.

The Coast Guard has diverted two ships toward the site for the rescue operation. One Dornier aircraft, which took off from Daman dropped one life raft in the area, official sources said.

The site of the mishap is located 7 nautical miles inside the Arabian sea from Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

