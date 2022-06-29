Left Menu

G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

The source said G7 governments were still determining which services for oil transport could be withdrawn for cargoes above the price cap and were considering direct bans of shipping services, insurance, trade finance, brokering of cargoes and other services. Western sanctions still allow many countries to buy Russian crude, and India and China have increased their purchases at steep discounts.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 00:19 IST
G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

Russian crude has been selling at heavy discounts of $30 to $40 per barrel compared to benchmark Brent crude prices of $110 to $120 per barrel due to Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. G7 leaders on Tuesday agreed to explore imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil that has been sold above a certain price in an effort to reduce Moscow's revenues and deplete its war chest.

With the European Union preparing to impose a phased embargo on Russian oil later this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has advocated the cap as a way to cut Russia's oil revenues while keeping supplies on the market and avoiding another major price spike that could prompt a recession. The source said G7 governments were still determining which services for oil transport could be withdrawn for cargoes above the price cap and were considering direct bans of shipping services, insurance, trade finance, brokering of cargoes and other services.

Western sanctions still allow many countries to buy Russian crude, and India and China have increased their purchases at steep discounts. The source said the two countries would be able to buy Russian crude at even lower prices under the plan, calling it an attractive pitch to Beijing and New Delhi. If Russia were simply to refuse to sell its crude at the capped price, it would have few options to sell it at higher prices, given the limited number of ships that would be available for subverting the sanctions that are outside of London-based insurance and financing markets, the source said.

With limited storage capacity, Russia would then have to significantly shut down production, reducing its cash flow and causing further damage to its energy sector, the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; corona...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022