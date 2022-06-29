Left Menu

Chemical plant catches fire in Maharashtra's Palghar

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Tarapur area of Palghar on late Tuesday night.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2022 04:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 04:38 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The incident took place at a factory in MIDC industrial area. A series of explosions were heard due to the fire.

Later, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts are being made to put the fire under control. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

