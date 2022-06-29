Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Wednesday
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday compared with 42.2 mcm on Tuesday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
