Russia could cut state spending for FX interventions, says finance minister
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 14:56 IST
Russia could cut some state spending to channel funds for foreign currency interventions, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday, as Moscow looks for ways to keep a lid on the rouble's strengthening, which is making exports less competitive.
With Russia looking for ways to soften the blow of unprecedented Western sanctions on its financial sector, Siluanov said his ministry would also suggest allowing export-focused companies to receive proceeds from non-residents in cash.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Siluanov
- Western
- Anton Siluanov
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion
Five killed, 22 injured in Ukranian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say
WRAPUP 3-No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge
Pope criticises Russia over cruelty in Ukraine but says war perhaps provoked
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now