UK economy grew the same as previously thought in Q1 2022

Britain's economy grew the same as previously thought in the first three months of 2022 when the public had yet to feel the effects of a rise in inflation which now threatens to cause a recession.

Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy increased by 0.8% in the first quarter compared with the final three months of 2021, the Office for National Statistics said.

A previous, preliminary estimate by the ONS had put economic growth in the January-March period at 0.8%. Economists polled by Reuters did not expect this to be revised in Thursday's release.

