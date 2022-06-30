Left Menu

UK economy grew the same as previously thought in Q1 2022

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain's economy grew the same as previously thought in the first three months of 2022 when the public had yet to feel the effects of a rise in inflation which now threatens to cause a recession.

Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy increased by 0.8% in the first quarter compared with the final three months of 2021, the Office for National Statistics said.

A previous, preliminary estimate by the ONS had put economic growth in the January-March period at 0.8%. Economists polled by Reuters did not expect this to be revised in Thursday's release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

