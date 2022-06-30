Left Menu

Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Karbi Anglong

A massive fire broke out in Assam's Karbi Anglong West district on Wednesday night in which properties worth several lakh rupees were gutted in the fire, the police said.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 12:25 IST
Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Karbi Anglong
Visual from the spot in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in Assam's Karbi Anglong West district on Wednesday night in which properties worth several lakh rupees were gutted in the fire, the police said. According to the Police of Karbi Anglong West district, the incident took place in the Jengkha Bazar area in Assam. Several shops and business establishments were damaged in the fire incident.

Later, locals and fire tenders managed to control the situation. More details are awaited.

Earlier in March, a major fire broke out in the forest area of Basistha in Assam's Guwahati, informed Assam Forest Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022