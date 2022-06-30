Left Menu

UPL, Bunge partner to set up new firm in Brazil for providing sustainable agri solutions to farmers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:02 IST
Agrochemical major UPL on Thursday announced partnership with global agribusiness player Bunge to form new firm Origeo that will strive to increase productivity, profitability and sustainability for farmers in Brazil.

Under this partnership, UPL and Bunge will establish new company Origeo that will provide end-to-end solutions to farmers in Brazil's MAPITOBAPA macro-region aided by its highly qualified technical team's understandings of each producer's needs from crop planning to harvest, UPL said in a BSE filing.

Origeo will combine Bunge's expertise in financing, trading and logistics matched with UPL's comprehensive sustainable agricultural inputs, solutions and services portfolio, it added.

Origeo's offering will include seed, pesticide, biosolutions and fertiliser inputs, crop planning assistance, agronomical advice, consulting on sustainability and regenerative and low carbon agriculture certification, agricultural financing solutions and harvest marketing, and logistics services.

The company will also offer farmers digital agriculture services, including real-time information, recommendations and alerts using satellite-collected field data to improve decision-making and business efficiency.

''Orígeo will bring us closer to farmers and expand our offerings in this region to encompass the entire food value chain and exemplify our OpenAg commitment to collaboration. By developing, promoting, and launching sustainable solutions, including biosolutions, we're empowering farmers to become environmental champions based on sustainable practices, including carbon soil sequestration to reduce atmospheric CO2. We look forward to working with Bunge and farmers on our reimagining sustainability mission,'' UPL Brazil CEO Rogerio Castro said.

The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) in Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

