Greece offers ships to export grain from blocked Ukrainian ports - NATO
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:08 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Greece is willing to provide ships to help export grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports that have been blocked by Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
"Greece announced that they are ready to make available ships to get the grain out of Ukraine," he told reporters on the third and last day of a NATO summit in Madrid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Satellite spots huge burst of methane from Russian coal mine
Russia considers Turkey's possible military operation in Syria unwise
WRAPUP 2-Russia tells Ukraine to lay down arms in Sievierodonetsk battle
US Open lets Russian tennis players in after Wimbledon ban
Russia considers Turkey's possible military operation in Syria unwise