Greece offers ships to export grain from blocked Ukrainian ports - NATO

Greece is willing to provide ships to help export grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports that have been blocked by Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"Greece announced that they are ready to make available ships to get the grain out of Ukraine," he told reporters on the third and last day of a NATO summit in Madrid.

