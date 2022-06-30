France's Macron: EU must find more alternative routes for Ukraine grain supplies
The European Union must find more, alternative routes to transport out Ukraine grain supplies, French President Emmanuel Macron said the NATO summit in Spain.
Russia and Ukraine are the world's first and fifth largest wheat exporters accounting for 20% and 10% of global sales, respectively, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the closure of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, nearly halted exports.
The war in Ukraine that has stalled its wheat exports will keep global prices high into the 2022/23 season, putting millions more people at risk of undernourishment, the United Nations' food agency and the OECD had added on Wednesday.
