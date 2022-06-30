Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court limits federal power to curb carbon emissions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:38 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday imposed limits on the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants in a ruling that will undermine President Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change.

The court's 6-3 ruling restricted the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants under the landmark Clean Air Act anti-pollution law. Biden's administration is currently working on new regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

