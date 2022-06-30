U.S. Supreme Court limits federal power to curb carbon emissions
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday imposed limits on the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants in a ruling that will undermine President Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change.
The court's 6-3 ruling restricted the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants under the landmark Clean Air Act anti-pollution law. Biden's administration is currently working on new regulations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk
Biden to visit ''pariah'' Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Biden touts grain silos on Ukraine border to help exports; Kyiv wants ports open
Former Atlanta Mayor Bottoms joining Biden White House
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits