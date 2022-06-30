Left Menu

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair brought to Bengaluru by IFSO unit of Delhi police

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday was brought to Bengaluru by an Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:40 IST
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair brought to Bengaluru by IFSO unit of Delhi police
Delhi Police taking Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website AltNews, to a Delhi Court (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday was brought to Bengaluru by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police team was seen leaving the Bengaluru residence of Zubair.

He has moved Delhi HC challenging the police remand granted by Patiala House Court to the Delhi Police Special Cell. Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police got a 4-day remand of Zubair who was arrested in connection with an "objectionable" tweet.

He was arrested on June 27 in Delhi for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, through a social media post. The FIR against Zubair was lodged on June 20 based on the complaint filed by the Duty Officer of the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell which tackles cyber crimes.

Zubair was booked under Sections 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Delhi Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022