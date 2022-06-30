QUOTES-Reactions to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on carbon emissions

Here are reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday limiting the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants.

WHITE HOUSE SPOKESPERSON ABDULLAH HASAN "This is another devastating decision from the Court that aims to take our country backwards. While the Court’s decision risks damaging our ability to keep our air clean and combat climate change, President Biden will not relent in using the authorities that he has under law to protect public health and tackle the climate change crisis."

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY "We are reviewing the Supreme Court’s decision. EPA is committed to using the full scope of its existing authorities to protect public health and significantly reduce environmental pollution, which is in alignment with the growing clean energy economy."

WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL PATRICK MORRISEY "Huge victory against federal overreach and the excesses of the administrative state. This is a HUGE win for West Virginia, our energy jobs and those who care about maintaining separation of powers in our nation."

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM "SCOTUS sided with the fossil fuel industry, kneecapping EPA's basic ability to tackle climate change. CA will lead this fight with our $53.9 BILLION climate commitment. We’ll reduce pollution, protect people from extreme weather & leave the world better off than we found it."

YAMIDE DAGNET, DIRECTOR FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE, OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATIONS "This is an incredible bad week for the global climate movement. From a weak G7 stance to an incredibly undemocratic SCOTUS ruling; it seems to me that backsliding is now the dominant trend in the climate space. To renew confidence in its leadership, the U.S. will need to swiftly pivot and keep its targets on track, while seeking to raise ambition."

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, U.N. SPECIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE AMBITION "This decision marks the second time in a week that the Supreme Court has turned back the clock to darker days that have dangerous implications for public health. The decision to side with polluters over the public will cost American lives and cause an enormous amount of preventable suffering, with the biggest burden falling on low-income communities and communities of color."

U.S. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE-CAPITO, WEST VIRGINIA REPUBLICAN "Today's decision by the Supreme Court is welcome news and further proves that EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) overstepped its authority by imposing enormously burdensome regulations on states to reconfigure our electric grid despite Congress's rejection."

JODY FREEMAN, HARVARD UNIVERSITY LAW PROFESSOR "This is a lifeline to extending the use of coal."

U.S. SENATOR KEVIN CRAMER, NORTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN "Today’s ruling reaffirms Congress never intended the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions for the states."

LEAGUE OF CONSERVATION VOTERS "This is an outrageous decision that will jeopardize our communities and planet in favor of polluters and their far-right allies."

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, A DEMOCRAT "Just like last week’s dangerously misguided and abhorrent decisions on gun safety and abortion, the extremist MAGA Court’s ruling today in West Virginia v. EPA will cause more needless deaths – in this instance because of more pollution that will exacerbate the climate crisis and make our air and water less clean and safe."

SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL, KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN "This ruling will have a significant impact on the Commonwealth. Even as energy prices spiral out of control and experts warn of electricity blackouts, the Biden Administration has continued the Left's war on affordable domestic energy and proposed to saddle the electric power sector with expensive regulatory requirements.

NEW YORK GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL "Make no mistake: today's decision by the Supreme Court is a major setback in our fight against climate change."

SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN RON WYDEN, OREGON DEMOCRAT "The Republicans on the Supreme Court are not going to allow any meaningful administration efforts to combat climate change. It’s crystal clear. The only way to tackle this problem is through congressional action, which is why it’s so important that Congress pass our clean energy tax credit package.”

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON "With Biden in the White House, the radical left has re-captured the levers of environmental power and are forcing their green agenda on the nation. Today, we stopped him."

