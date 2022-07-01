Left Menu

Ecuador's government, indigenous leaders reach agreement ending protests

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 01:07 IST
Ecuador's government and indigenous groups' leaders on Thursday reached an agreement to end protests against policies by President Guillermo Lasso, indigenous leaders said.

The protests began on June 13 led by indigenous organization CONAIE, which demanded lower fuel prices, limits to the expansion of the country's oil and mining industries, and longer terms to repay debt to banks, among other requests.

