Left Menu

Russia's decree on Sakhalin-2 project not a requisition, says Japan industry minister

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-07-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 13:35 IST
Russia's decree on Sakhalin-2 project not a requisition, says Japan industry minister
Koichi Hagiuda Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan doesn't consider Russia's decree on the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project as a requisition, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said to reporters on Friday.

The Japanese government believes the decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, is asking current stakeholders whether they agree to hand over all rights of the project to a new company, he added.

Putin signed a decree on Thursday to take charge of the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia's far east, a move that could force Shell and Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi to abandon their investments in the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022