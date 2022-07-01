Left Menu

330 EV charging station coming up in, around Hyderabad

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:19 IST
As part of the policies of the Centre and the State government to cut down carbon emission and encourage the use of electric vehicles, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) proposes to set up 230 EV-charging centres.

Also, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority would be setting up another 100 stations within its limits, an official release said on Friday.

As nodal agency of the State, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (TS REDCO) entered into an agreement with GHMC to set up the charging centres at different locations in the city.

“GHMC submitted 230 and HMDA submitted 100 locations to (TSREDCO) for installation of electric vehicle-charging centres. Each location has high-speed charging with DC -001(15KW) capacity and low charging with C (122-150 KW ) capacity facilities. These charging centres will be set up accordingly at the feasibility of locations and further the petroleum corporations also install charging stations according to their convenience,” the release said.

The charging centres would be installed, as per the survey reports and recommended locations given by the civic body.

TSREDCO decided to set up 14 centres on an experimental basis and to see the revenue generated from them, it added.

