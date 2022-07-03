Left Menu

CM Bommai assures of assistance to build community hall for Kannada Sangha

To strengthen the culture of Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured necessary assistance to build a community hall for Kannada Sangha in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:46 IST
CM Bommai assures of assistance to build community hall for Kannada Sangha
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To strengthen the culture of Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured necessary assistance to build a community hall for Kannada Sangha in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister was speaking at a programme organised by the Kannadiga community at the Nrupathunga school in Kachiguda.

As the national poet KV Puttappa said, "Elladaru Iru, Endendigu Nee Kannadavaagiru,"(wherever you are, be a Kannadiga forever), the Kannadigas settled in Hyderabad have spread the fragrance of Kannada in Hyderabad, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. Appreciating the local Kannada community for its initiatives for the cause of Kannada in Hyderabad, Bommai assured necessary assistance to build a community hall for Kannada Sangha of Hyderabad,

Bommai assured that the state government would back all the organisations which are working to enrich Kannada. Grants have been provided for local Kannada organisations for construction of Community Halls in Goa, Kasargod and Solapur. Similarly, grants would be provided for Hyderabad Kannada Sangha too. "We will extend all the help for education of Kannada students here. It is gladdening to see the love for your mother tongue and motherland even though you are residing away from your motherland," Bommai said.

Bommai had reached Hyderabad to participate in the two-day BJP National Executive meet scheduled for 2nd to 3rd July on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022