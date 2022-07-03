CM Bommai assures of assistance to build community hall for Kannada Sangha

To strengthen the culture of Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured necessary assistance to build a community hall for Kannada Sangha in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister was speaking at a programme organised by the Kannadiga community at the Nrupathunga school in Kachiguda.

As the national poet KV Puttappa said, "Elladaru Iru, Endendigu Nee Kannadavaagiru,"(wherever you are, be a Kannadiga forever), the Kannadigas settled in Hyderabad have spread the fragrance of Kannada in Hyderabad, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. Appreciating the local Kannada community for its initiatives for the cause of Kannada in Hyderabad, Bommai assured necessary assistance to build a community hall for Kannada Sangha of Hyderabad,

Bommai assured that the state government would back all the organisations which are working to enrich Kannada. Grants have been provided for local Kannada organisations for construction of Community Halls in Goa, Kasargod and Solapur. Similarly, grants would be provided for Hyderabad Kannada Sangha too. "We will extend all the help for education of Kannada students here. It is gladdening to see the love for your mother tongue and motherland even though you are residing away from your motherland," Bommai said.

Bommai had reached Hyderabad to participate in the two-day BJP National Executive meet scheduled for 2nd to 3rd July on Saturday. (ANI)

