Bus crash kills 20 in southwest Pakistan - official

The road crash also injured another 13 people aboard the bus that was travelling from garrison city of Rawalpindi to Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province, said Ijaz Jaffar, deputy commissioner of Sherani district. The ravine is some 350 kilometres north of Quetta.

Reuters | Quetta | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A passenger bus plunged into a ravine in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday killing 20 people, a government official said. The road crash also injured another 13 people aboard the bus that was traveling from garrison city of Rawalpindi to Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province, said Ijaz Jaffar, deputy commissioner of Sherani district.

The ravine is some 350 kilometers north of Quetta. Poor road infrastructure and rash driving often cause deadly road crashes in Pakistan.

The province is home to several Chinese projects under an investment plan in which Beijing is seeking road and sea trade linkages with the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

