Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Germany wants possible rescue measures for Uniper be cast into law- govt sources

Germany's government wants to include tools for a bailout of gas companies like Uniper in the energy security law, government sources told Reuters on Monday. A possible bailout for Uniper could be modeled after the pandemic relief for Lufthansa, according to the sources.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-07-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 13:56 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Germany wants possible rescue measures for Uniper be cast into law- govt sources
Uniper Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's government wants to include tools for a bailout of gas companies like Uniper in the energy security law, government sources told Reuters on Monday. A possible bailout for Uniper could be modeled after the pandemic relief for Lufthansa, according to the sources. Uniper is one of Russian Gazprom's biggest European customers and is suffering from dwindling supplies.

Amendments to Germany's energy security law are currently being discussed among ministries, the energy ministry said without providing any details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022