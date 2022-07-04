Left Menu

Others may reject Japan proposal on oil price cap, Kremlin says

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a special military operation and warns that any steps to limit energy supplies would backfire on end-users as global oil prices will rise.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 15:22 IST
Others may reject Japan proposal on oil price cap, Kremlin says
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia needs to wait and see how proposals on capping the price of Russian oil exports are finalized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Commenting on reports that Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had proposed a cap at around half the current price, Peskov said that other countries may disagree with that. "This statement... does not mean that such parameters will be agreed by other countries," Peskov told his daily conference call with reporters.

"So far, this is a single statement only, without any decisions taken." G7 leaders agreed last week to explore the feasibility of introducing temporary import price caps on Russian fossil fuels, including oil.

They have asked ministers to evaluate the proposal urgently, in another attempt to limit Russian resources to finance its military campaign in Ukraine. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a special military operation and warns that any steps to limit energy supplies would backfire on end-users as global oil prices will rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Study: Higher protein consumption while dieting results in healthier eating

Study: Higher protein consumption while dieting results in healthier eating

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022