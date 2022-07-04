Left Menu

Norway oil ministry approves hiked gas output at several offshore fields

Norway's oil ministry on Monday said it had approved adjusted production permits for six offshore fields but that would not change the expected amount of gas Norway would export in 2022. The Nordic country expects to sell some 122 billion cubic metres of gas this year.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-07-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 17:09 IST
Norway oil ministry approves hiked gas output at several offshore fields
Terje Aasland Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's oil ministry on Monday said it had approved adjusted production permits for six offshore fields but that would not change the expected amount of gas Norway would export in 2022.

The Nordic country expects to sell some 122 billion cubic meters of gas this year. The approved permits were given for the Troll, Gina Krog, Duva, Oseberg, Aasgard, and Mikkel fields, the ministry said, as well as Nova, which has yet to start production.

The permits are for 2022 and 2023. "The most important thing Norway can do in today's demanding energy situation for Europe and the world is to help firms on the Norwegian continental shelf can maintain today's high output," Oil Minister Terje Aasland said in a statement.

The approvals come as companies have sought to optimize output and will contribute to the record high gas sales Norway expects through its gas pipeline system this year, he added. The majority of the fields included in Monday's decision are operated by Equinor. Neptune Energy operates the Duva field and Wintershall DEA the new Nova field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for Twitter court fight; U.S. Supreme Court asks Maryland to bar protests at justices' homes and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022