Norway oil ministry approves hiked gas output at several offshore fields

Norway's oil ministry on Monday said it had approved adjusted production permits for six offshore fields but that would not change the expected amount of gas Norway would export in 2022.

The Nordic country expects to sell some 122 billion cubic meters of gas this year. The approved permits were given for the Troll, Gina Krog, Duva, Oseberg, Aasgard, and Mikkel fields, the ministry said, as well as Nova, which has yet to start production.

The permits are for 2022 and 2023. "The most important thing Norway can do in today's demanding energy situation for Europe and the world is to help firms on the Norwegian continental shelf can maintain today's high output," Oil Minister Terje Aasland said in a statement.

The approvals come as companies have sought to optimize output and will contribute to the record high gas sales Norway expects through its gas pipeline system this year, he added. The majority of the fields included in Monday's decision are operated by Equinor. Neptune Energy operates the Duva field and Wintershall DEA the new Nova field.

