Russian-held part of south Ukraine aims to sell grain to Middle East - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:28 IST
Russian-imposed authorities in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, which is partly under Russian control, said on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached to sell grain abroad, mainly to the Middle East, Russian state news agency TASS said.
The countries involved are mainly Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia, TASS reported, citing Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of stealing Ukrainian grain. Moscow denies this.
