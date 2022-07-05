Left Menu

MP govt forms committee for G-20 conferences in Bhopal, Indore

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a committee of top officials to look after the hospitality and security for two conferences of G-20 countries to be held in Indore and Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday.

The committee, headed by the chief secretary, will look after the hospitality and security arrangements of the international participants during the two conferences of G-20 countries, a statement said.

However, no dates for these events were mentioned in the statement.

The committee includes additional chief secretaries of the general administration and home departments, besides other senior officials, it said.

The principal secretary of the tourism department will be the secretary and nodal officer of this committee, it was stated.

As per the statement, India will host over 190 meetings and conferences of G-20 delegates from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

