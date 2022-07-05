Left Menu

Norway oil strike escalation to cut 56% of gas exports from Saturday

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:13 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Norway

A planned escalation of an ongoing strike by Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers could cut 56% of the Nordic country's gas exports from Saturday, the employer's association Norwegian Oil and Gas (NOG) said on Tuesday.

Gas exports would be cut by 1,117,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day from July 9, while 341,000 of barrels of oil would be lost, NOG said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

